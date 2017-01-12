As people turn more and more to the internet for their shopping needs, malls and department stores are becoming a thing of the past. Macy's is leaving Southwest Center Mall in Dallas and Collin Creek Mall in Plano. (Published 6 hours ago)

Macy's to Pull Out of Collin Creek Mall

Call it a sign of the times.

Macy's is shutting down two stores in North Texas.

One is at the Southwest Center Mall in Dallas. The other is at Collin Creek Mall in Plano.

The Collin Creek Mall was once a centerpiece in the City of Plano.

Customers say they’ve seen it go downhill for years.

“It’s dead,” said Amber Welch, who came to shop Macy’s final close-out sale.

Macy’s is expected to close its doors for good in mid-March, the latest casualty in an evolving retail market where department stores can’t keep up.

Peter Braster, Plano’s Director of Special Projects, says it will be up to the mall’s many owners to decide it’s future.

“That's up to the ownership if they're going to close it down or work through some kind of revamp or rehabilitation,” he said.

Dillard's shuttered its doors at the mall a few years back. Sears and JCPenney are the remaining anchor stores.

Where some see an empty mall, others see a place full of potential.

“I think the city would like to see something new and vibrant and being used. You can see from the parking lot today there’s just not many people coming here and we’d like to change that. It’s a great asset and a great location,” Braster said.

A creek runs under part of the parking lot at the mall. Waterfront restaurants, retail and offices are all possibilities if and when the mall goes away.

Calls to CBRE, the company that manages the mall, were not returned Thursday.