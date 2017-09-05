Luxury Car Mechanics Dismiss Concerns Regarding Lack of Premium Gas

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Gas supply levels are improving across DFW unless you need premium gas, it's still hard to find.

Many luxury vehicle drivers are concerned as manufacturers say those cars require higher grade gas.

"You should use premium when available, but in a crunch (regular) won't hurt anything at all," said Jim Patel of EuroTech automotive in Irving.

Jim says limited use of regular gas may decrease fuel economy, and lower performance causing some knocking in your engine, but it he said it won't do any significant damage.

Various automakers agreed.

Lexus:



For modern Lexus vehicles, regular gas can be used in a pinch or in special situations such as the one we are currently experiencing. Long term, we do recommend using premium gas for the best performance and fuel economy.

Mercedes Benz:

As a temporary measure, if the recommended fuel is not available, you may also use regular unleaded gasoline with an octane rating of 88 AKI/93 RON.”



We don’t expect long-term damage if regular unleaded is used for a short period of time, within a reasonable time frame, depending on availability.

Honda:

Generally speaking it is ok to use regular gas in a premium gas vehicle occasionally. It shouldn’t damage the engine, but will likely reduce engine performance. Use of non-premium gas in Honda vehicles will not void the warranty.

We requested statements from Audi and BMW.

Honda was contacted as the parent company of Acura, warranty information for Acura's hasn't been released just yet.