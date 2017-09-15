Love, Acceptance, Equality at Heart of Dallas Gay Pride: Organizers

More than 35,000 people from around the country are expected to descend on Dallas for the annual Gay Pride Festival and Parade.

“It's lots of people, lots of fun [and] lots of rainbows,” Jaron Turnbow said with a smile.

Turnbow, a Tarrant County native, has been a volunteer for Dallas Pride for 12 years.

“I was 21 when I first started helping with pride,” he said. “We are getting more acceptance and more people on our side because it's not just gay people who come to the event. It's our allies. It's our parents. It's our friends.”

Just thinking about the amount of love he sees at Pride brought unexpected tears to his eyes.

“Pride means to me being out and being who I am and not being scared anymore; especially with my family,” he said.

The local gay community said it’s been a tough year filled with a number of highs, lows and challenges.

The highs came with news that local Boy Scout troops were inviting transgender youth to join. The lows are still playing out with the uncertainty of the future of transgender military service. The challenges, they said, were the constant debates surrounding the Bathroom Bill.

“It's nice to see how far we have come, but also shows we have a long way to go still in acceptance and laws to protect us,” Turnbow said.

The theme this year is “Stand up, Speak Out.”

Turnbow is tasked with helping plan the annual Pride parade. The first one started as a march for gay rights.

“It's emotional when I drive down the parade route and see all these families and their kids and everybody's cheering for us,” he smiled through tears.

This year, Dallas Pride Weekend is expanding. For the first time, it will be a two day event.

Pride Festival

Saturday, September 16, 2017

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Reverchon Park

Pride Parade

Sunday, September 17, 2017

2 p.m.

Cedar Springs Road from Wycliff Avenue to Turtle Creek Boulevard