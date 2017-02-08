Looking For Love: Online Dating Dos and Don'ts

Looking for love? You’re not alone. Consumer Reports surveyed nearly 10,000 online daters to find out which sites can lead to a meaningful match.

In the survey, respondents gave online dating sites the lowest satisfaction scores Consumer Reports has seen for any rated service in two decades — even lower than cable TV companies!

But even with so many “dissatisfied” online daters, a surprising 44 percent of respondents who tried online dating say they were or are in a serious long-term relationship or have gotten married thanks to dating online.

Consumer Reports says you can maximize your results by choosing the right site from the beginning. If you’re interested in meeting someone who likes the same kinds of movies or follows the same faith, you can probably find a website that specializes in helping you find that.

But even the best digital match can’t guarantee chemistry. That’s why it’s important to go on a date to meet someone in person early in the process. And sometimes it pays off to keep yourself open to love.

Consumer Reports also found that OKCupid and Tinder are more popular among millennials, while Generation Xers and Baby Boomers are more likely to use a paid subscription-based dating website or app like Match.com.

