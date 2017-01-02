Longtime Leader of North Texas Food Bank Dies

Jan Pruitt served as president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank for more than 20 years.

The longtime president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank has died.

Jan Pruitt died Monday, less than a month after she stepped down from leading the food bank, the group announced.

Pruitt had spent the past 20 years in charge of the food bank, which serves 13 counties by providing millions of meals each year.

Pruitt battled cancer for more than a year and resigned from the food bank on Dec. 15 to spend more time with family.

In a statement, the food bank said, in part:

"Jan's passion for serving her community began when she received a call from her priest that led to her work at a small nonprofit in Lancaster, Texas. For this former stay-at-home mother, that opportunity was the spark for her life work, and ultimately to leadership at the North Texas Food Bank and her election as board chair of Feeding America. Jan has played an important role in hunger relief in North Texas and throughout the United States, and has left an indelible mark on the mission of both organizations."