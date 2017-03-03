A longtime Fort Worth pastor and civil rights activist passed away on Wednesday. In his 91 years, Nehemiah Davis fought for major changes and left a legacy that stretches far beyond Fort Worth.

He was pastor at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years. But friends said he'll be remembered more for setting an example outside church walls.

In an active life that spanned nine decades, Dr. Nehemiah Davis watched the current of America shift.

"He has been part of the effort to bring about many of those changes," said longtime friend and retired District Judge L. Clifford Davis.

Judge and Dr. Davis, who were not related, got to know each other through the NAACP of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, where Dr. Davis served as president for 20 years, only stepping down within the past two months.

Estella Williams took over the position.

"I can't fill the shoes, but I made him a promise that I would walk in the shoes," said Williams.

As a mentor, family man and friend, Davis set the example of what it means to practice what you preach from the pulpit of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

"He was active in trying to look out for the general welfare of the community and trying to make life better for people, not just in coming to church, but better in their daily lives," said Judge Davis.

Dr. Davis served on the Fort Worth school board and city planning commission. He was also known across the country, as president of the National Baptist Convention of America.

"He did the things that were assigned to his hands with grace and integrity and things got done," said Williams.

Now as he passes that work to the next hands, he leaves a legacy of courage and counsel that will continue to guide Fort Worth.

"The advice he gave to me was there's a lot of work to be done. There's still much work to be done," Williams said. "We're looking forward to knowing that whatever we achieve, it's because he laid the foundation."

Dr. Davis was inducted into the Religious Hall of Fame in Dallas in 2003 and just last month received a Distinguished Service Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He leaves behind a wife of 62 years and two daughters.

Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church will hold two funeral services. One is at 7 p.m. March 13. The other will be held March 14 at 11 a.m.