Police in Trophy Club are investigating an alleged bomb threat that prompted four schools to go into lockdown mode Monday afternoon.

Photo credit: Stephen Glahn via Twitter

A statement from the Northwest Independent School District said Byron Nelson High School and Medlin Middle School remained on lockdown as a precaution.

Beck Elementary School and Lake Elementary School were previously locked down but have been allowed to dismiss, according to tweets from Northwest ISD.

The school district said all students are safe, and the Denton County Sheriff's Department is assisting Trophy Club police in investigating the validity of the threat.

No other information has been released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.