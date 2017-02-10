Decline in DWI Arrests May be Thanks to Ride Sharing Services

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn says a drop in DWI arrests may be thanks in part to the continued growth of ride sharing services in North Texas.

"People are becoming smarter and better educated about that. If they’re going out and they’re having alcohol, they’re finding an easier way home or a better or safer way home," Waybourn said.

In Tarrant County alone, the sheriff’s office reported just 183 arrests last year, down 55 percent from two years before.

"I would like to think it was the DWI no refusal program," Waybourn said. "But I think certainly Uber and Lyft being out there certainly provides some other avenues."

Ride share services say they’re not surprised.

"As we move into cities, we see more and more people making safer choices and choosing to use our service to get around the city safely," said Beth Huddleston, Uber Dallas general manager.

Here are the DWI arrest numbers reported by the Dallas and Tarrant County Sheriff Departments:

Tarrant County Sheriff DWI Arrests:

2014: 414

2015: 298

2016: 183

Dallas County Sheriff DWI Arrests:

2016: 236

January 2016: 25

February 2016: 24

March 2016: 23

April 2016: 16

May 2016: 16

June 2016: 26

July 2016: 29

August 2016: 17

September 2016: 26

October 2016: 14

November 2016: 10

December 2016: 10

January 2017: 11