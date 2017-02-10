Local Boy Scout Troop Trailer, Camping Gear Stolen: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Local Boy Scout Troop Trailer, Camping Gear Stolen: Police

By Hannah Everman

    Callie Johnson
    Boy Scout Troop 519 in Benbrook, Texas had their scout trailer stolen this week. Benbrook Police are investigating, if you have any information, contact police (February 10th, 2017)

    A boy scout troop in Benbrook had to scramble together camping gear and other materials for a weekend excursion after their troop trailer was stolen, according to scout leaders.

    Members of Boy Scout Troop 519 have spent weeks fixing up a trailer that was donated to them by another local troop, so they could use it for storing their gear. 

    The trailer was packed and ready to go for a trip to Waco this weekend, but when the scouts arrived early Friday morning to load up and head out, the trailer was gone.

    The trailer was locked up at a Benbrook storage facility. It was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 7. 

    Benbrook police are investigating the incident. Police said it was likely stolen during the overnight hours between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10. 

    If you have any information about the incident, contact Benbrook police. 

