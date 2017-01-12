When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the town of Little Elm will be cheering for #11. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Cole Beasley was not supposed to be a professional football player, but don't tell that to the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver.

"Cole was extremely gifted," said Little Elm High School offensive line coach Todd Dailey. "I always said if he ever got mad in a game, something was going to happen in the next play because he was going to break it, because he didn't like to lose."

Daily was one of Beasley's football coaches in high school.

"He was never afraid of failure," Dailey recalled of his former player. "He chased it."

Beasely has been a big part of the Cowboys' winning season. And he visits his old high school in Little Elm often.

"Just shows that he's really down to earth and he's really in touch with his roots," said Little Elm football player Dylan Zeno. "He really cares where he came from."

The first thing players see when they walk into the locker room is a bigger than life decal on the wall of a Little Elm Lobo wearing #11.

"So it's obviously Cole Beasley," said Zeno.

"It just kind of gives us the hope that we can get to that level," explained Little Elm football player Dalton Wilcox. "Because we've seen it personally."

"I always tell 'em look at Cole. Look at what he's done. Look at all the hard work," said coach Dailey. "If you put your nose to it and you work hard and you really concentrate on it, you can be successful."

They'll all be watching Beasley when the Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFL playoffs.