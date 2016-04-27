Lightning Sparks String of North Texas House Fires

Firefighters say lightning is to blame for a 2-alarm house fire in Irving Tuesday night. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

Lightning Likely Cause of Irving House Fire

Lightning appears to be the cause of several house fires across North Texas late Tuesday night.

In Irving, crews arrived to find flames soaring from the roof of the home in the 6700 block of Castillo Street.

Firefighters used a hose atop a ladder to battle the flames, which quickly spread throughout the house.

Two people inside the home made it out safe and unharmed. No other injuries were reported.

Just after 11 p.m., a building was hit in Forney on Mustang Circle just south of Interstate 20. Forney firefighters needed three other departments to assist to get the flames out.

While no one was hurt in Forney, a husband and wife were taken to a hospital as a precaution in Waxahachie. The two-story home was hit by lightning around midnight.

A Frisco family also escaped a fire alongside their pets late Tuesday. Though investigators didn't immediately confirm whether lightning sparked the fire, neighbors told NBC DFW they heard a loud strike moments before the fire.

NBC 5's Chris Van Horne contributed to this report.