Lewisville ISD to Demolish Two Schools, Rebuild Only One

Lewisville Independent School District school board members voted unanimously Monday to approve a $737 million bond package that will result in the demolition of two schools – and the rebuilding of only one.

Hedrick Elementary School and Hedrick Middle School on Bellaire Boulevard will be demolished, but the district plans to rebuild only the middle school on the same site. The buildings were built in the 1970s and are connected.

Parents spoke out before the board made its decision in support of an alternate plan to rebuild both schools.

Amelia Palmer has two students who attend Hedrick Elementary.

"My kids are almost out of this school so I'm not fighting for them, I'm fighting for the community," Palmer said. "It's not just a school, it's a second family. You feel like you've walked in to a second family. Everyone is talking and hugging and laughing, the kids are happy to be here and it is serving the community so well."

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers said he understood parents' frustrations, but the district worked with an 80-person committee that studied the plans for four months before making a recommendation to the school board.

"The school board heard that and made a tough – but what we believe is the right – decision," Rogers said.

Any changes to Hedrick elementary or middle school are at least one to two years away, according to the district. Students that would have attended Hedrick Elementary will be sent to nearby schools. Enrollment for the elementary school is currently 600 students.

Lewisville ISD has 41 elementary schools, and elementary class sizes are capped at 22 students, so the district said there is no fear of overcrowding.

Voters will decide on the bond package in the May election.