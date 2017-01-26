Learn How to Be a Storm Spotter

Come join the NBC 5 Weather Experts this Saturday at SKYWARN Spotter Training held by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Severe weather season is just around the corner so we are preparing now. The event is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The program is open to anyone and is free! The basic class lasts about two hours, then a break for lunch before an advanced session.

Topics covered are: Basic thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety.

NBC 5 Weather Experts have attended SKYWARN seminars every year.



The National Weather Service encourages police, fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers, anyone affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter. This of course is in addition to anyone who has a general interest in learning more about severe weather.

SKYWARN spotters report wind gusts, hail size, rainfall and cloud formations that could signal a developing tornado.