Leaders, Community Activists Plan 'Mega March' in Downtown Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Leaders, Community Activists Plan 'Mega March' in Downtown Dallas

By Tim Ciesco

    Dallas city leaders and activists announce a "Mega March" that will take place downtown April 9 in protest of immigration policies.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Leaders and community activists in Dallas announced Monday that a "Mega March" will take place next month in the city.

    They said they're speaking out against divisive and discriminatory policies coming from both Washington and Austin.

    "We hope that this march will bring people together," said Domingo Garcia, president of LULAC 102 and a march organizer. "We hope it builds bridges instead of walls."

    The march will take place Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. Participants will meet at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, then make their way to Dallas City Hall.

    During a news conference Monday morning, organizers said they believe it could be one of the largest marches in Dallas history.

    "This march is not about Donald Trump," said Imam Omar Suleiman, a community activist and another organizer of the march. "This march is about the elements that got Donald Trump elected. And those elements were real before he got elected. They would have been real if Hillary Clinton was our president today. And this march would still be in order."

    Organizers are asking all participants to wear red, white and blue.

    Published 2 hours ago

