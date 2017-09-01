Lawmakers Load-Up Boat to Check on Hurricane Victims - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Harvey Aftermath
Unprecedented flooding hits Texas coast
Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

    Lawmakers Load-Up Boat to Check on Hurricane Victims
    State Senator Bryan Hughes
    State Representative Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant navigates a boat through floodwaters in West Houston.

    Two East Texas lawmakers traveled out of their own districts to check on those in need in the Houston area.

    State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) loaded up a boat and headed to Houston on Tuesday to help.

    Hefner and Hughes went to the West Houston area along the Buffalo Bayou where a lot of the worst flooding occurred with Harvey.

    The lawmakers saw people being loaded up on trucks and driven out and entire neighborhoods underwater.

    Hughes captured in photos people driving their boats right up to the doors of homes to check on those inside.

    "We knew it was what the Lord would have us do and we're glad we were able to get down here," Hughes said Thursday.

    The lawmakers stayed on the ground until Thursday before heading back home.

    Published at 12:20 PM CDT on Sep 1, 2017

