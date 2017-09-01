Lawmakers Load-Up Boat to Check on Hurricane Victims

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Two East Texas lawmakers traveled out of their own districts to check on those in need in the Houston area.

State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) loaded up a boat and headed to Houston on Tuesday to help.

Hefner and Hughes went to the West Houston area along the Buffalo Bayou where a lot of the worst flooding occurred with Harvey.

The lawmakers saw people being loaded up on trucks and driven out and entire neighborhoods underwater.

Hughes captured in photos people driving their boats right up to the doors of homes to check on those inside.

"We knew it was what the Lord would have us do and we're glad we were able to get down here," Hughes said Thursday.

The lawmakers stayed on the ground until Thursday before heading back home.