Lake Highlands Woman to Represent Texas at Inaugural Ball

Almost 900,000 people are expected to attend Friday's inauguration.

Missy Shorey, of Lake Highlands, is packing up and getting ready for the big event.

"This is my second inauguration," she said. "I'm really excited to see the peaceful transition of power and, of course, the balls."

There are 26 balls. Shorey and her husband will attend the coveted "Texas State Black Tie and Boots Ball" Thursday night.

"I have two floor length red gowns that are being altered," she said. "And red boots."

President Barack Obama set a record for attendance during his first inauguration, with 1.8 million people. The first live broadcast of the over the Internet was during President Bill Clinton's first inauguration.

President Elect Donald Trump's inaugural ceremonies will be broadcast on television and streamed live over the internet and social media beginning at 11 a.m.