Lady Gaga is using her post-Super Bowl performance buzz to announce her World Tour.

And that includes a stop in Dallas.

A tweet from American Airlines Center announced Gaga will perform in North Texas Dec. 8. Tickets are up for grabs beginning Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

The tour also includes stops in Houston, Austin and Oklahoma City.

Here's the full list of Gaga tour dates and locations: ONLINE