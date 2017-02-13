The saying, "it's what's inside that counts," holds true for making furniture. Jesus Marroquin credits the success of his Dallas furniture making business, Marroquin Custom Upholstery, to his team of employees and family members. His children have worked for their father for as long as they can remember.

"What does it feel like when people say, 'Wow! That's amazing,'" NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson asked Jesus Marroquin.

"Well, we take the credit, but we never believe it," Jesus said with a laugh.

The humble man credits the success of his Dallas furniture making business, Marroquin Custom Upholstery, to his team of employees and family members. His children have worked for their father for as long as they can remember.

"Sweeping the floors or picking up the trash," Irvin Marroquin said.

Each sibling, including Monica and Adrian Marroquin, match their father's work ethic and passion for craftsmanship.

"When you have your own business, you have to love what you do and sometimes sacrifice a lot of things," Jesus Marroquin said. "When I started this, I was 15 years old in Mexico City."

Now 50 years of experience later, they ship custom pieces around the world.

"Basically the furniture we make is heirloom furniture. This will outlast you," Adrian Marroquin said.

The pieces are made by the hands of the Marroquin family to be passed down through yours.

"It makes you kind of happy that it passes down, keeps on going through generations," said Adrian Marroquin. "Hopefully it keeps on going through generations building it."

The only time production slows down is for a soccer break right outside their shop.

"It's fine. If they have a good time, they're happy, it's OK with me," Jesus Marroquin said.

To make a great product, happiness is key – especially his wife's, whom Jesus Marroquin calls his "most important client."

He said the love that goes into his furniture comes from the love he receives at home. "Marriage you need to work at every day, every day," Jesus Marroquin said.

And the same goes for making furniture.

"Yes, exactly. You have to love what you do, and I love what I do," Jesus Marroquin said.

The Marroquin family makes custom furniture for clients and designers, but also for Caperton Collection, which has showrooms across the country.