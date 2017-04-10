Lab Uses DNA to Predict Criminals' Appearances

The Grand Prairie Police Department is receiving help from a lab that uses DNA to predict what criminals look like.

Detectives with the Grand Prairie Police Department are utilizing new technology to help them solve cold cases.

Parabon NanoLabs uses a program called "Snapshot" and takes DNA collected from crime scenes to create a computer generated "predicted profile" of a suspect.

“We are the first department in the state of Texas to use this new technology to catch a murder suspect,” said Major Crimes Det. Heath Wester.

Grand Prairie police decided to use the new technology to help solve a nearly 9-year-old cold case. In August of 2008, 45-year-old Raymond Hernandez was stabbed to death. DNA evidence was collected, but investigators could not find a match.

Now, with the help of new technology from Parabon, a composite can be created from the DNA. The computer program links genetic markers with physical characteristics like eye, hair and skin color and gives investigators a prediction of what the suspect could look like. However, Facial shape has been the hardest characteristic for the computer program to detect.

“If it’s the last step that you have and you’ve exhausted every lead that you have, this might be the one that takes you over the top and gets you were you need to be," Wester said. "Without using this tool, and exhausting every lead and every resource, you’re not doing justice to the [victim’s] family."

Other law enforcement agencies have used this new technology around the country. Detectives with the Galveston Police Department are using Parabon Snapshot to help locate missing persons.

“We didn't have this technology 10 years ago when I was doing this, so it has advanced us completely into the future," Wester said. "Who knows what the future is going to bring with DNA? Science surrounding DNA changes every day so it’s going to help detectives all over the country."