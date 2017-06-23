Klyde Warren Park Expansion Could Come to a Vote

Dallas voters could get a chance to decide this November whether to expand Klyde Warren Park.

The Klyde Warren Park Foundation wants to expand the popular downtown deck park above Woodall Rodgers Freeway one block farther east, connecting the Perot Museum of Nature and Science with the Arts District.

"It would make more sense to expand the park and continue the growth and the success of the park," said Mary Vares, chief financial officer for the Klyde Warren Park Foundation.

Vares said the expansion would increase attendance to downtown and "create vitality" in the area.

The $90 million plan was unveiled last summer, and the foundation wants the city of Dallas to kick in $40 million for the project, which would include a parking garage and a restaurant.

"That would be awesome," said Linda Carter, of Dallas, who visited the park with her grandchildren Friday night.

"I could still park there at the Perot, just walk over. That would be great, because that's the only thing is that the parking is really, you know, hard," Carter said.

The ambitious plan goes before the Dallas City Council next Wednesday, when council members will discuss which projects to include in the bond referendum on the November 2017 ballot.

The expansion plan was first unveiled last August, and there's no guarantee it will be included in the bond package, which currently tops out at $1 billion.