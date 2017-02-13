A group of students from Cockrell Elementary School in Prosper are working on a big project.

The project it so big, it will help save many people from human trafficking in the West African country of Ghana.

“Kids can make just as big of a difference as adults can,” said Tyler Mercer, a fifth grade student at Cockrell.

Tyler and his classmates are proving just that.

“All of my kids that I teach in Prosper just have huge hearts,” said Kimberli Brackett, a fifth grade math teacher at Cockrell. “And from day one they've been like, ‘Tell us about your kids Miss Brackett. Tell about your kids. When are you going to tell us about Ghana?'”

So, Brackett shared the story with her students — Her story igniting something much bigger than she ever imagined.

“Our teacher, Ms. Bracket, she has actually gone and saved trafficked children in Ghana,” said Addison Smith, a fifth grade student at Cockrell. “And we kept bugging her about who are those people on your wall and she finally said those are the kids that I saved in Ghana. And we were like, ‘Well, we want to help. And that’s how it was basically born. It’s how it was stared.”

The kids started raising money to build a school in Ghana. Since December, the kids have raised about $20,000.

It’s all part of an effort to fight human trafficking in the West African country.

“They are trafficked because they don’t have an education,” said Smith. “So, we decided we are going to build a school there to break the cycle of everybody being trafficked there.”

But raising money was not enough for the young minds. They wanted to start their own nonprofit organization. And that's just what they did.

“They picked the name ‘Kids Prosper Kids’ because it was huge,” said Brackett. “Because we are not just going to do things here or there. The kids are prospering each other already. The community is prospering each other already and now we get to do something that's going to prosper the whole world.”

Details about the cost of the school and when it will be built are being worked out.

On Monday, Brackett says Kim Lewis from HGTV will meet with the kids to help design the school that will be built in Ghana.