Kids Find Mummified Body Inside Building

Police in Tyler are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body in a building.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue Friday after the kids found a body. The building was located across from a charter high school.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin said the body was mummified and it is unknown how long it has been in the building. Police said it is not known whether the body is male or female.

Martin said the body will be sent off for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and how long the body has been in that building.

He said at this time it is not known whether foul play can be suspected.