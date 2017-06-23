Here's Where Kids Can Eat Free Around North Texas

There are a number of "kids eat free" deals in North Texas happening now.

There are a number of "kids eat free" deals in North Texas, but these are the summer promotions that stood out:

Every Monday and Tuesday, kids eat free at Christina’s Mexican Restaurant in Flower Mound. The promotion includes two free kids meals for every paid adult. The kids menu includes enchiladas, cheese quesadillas, hamburgers, hot dogs and nachos.

Also on Tuesdays, Sonic is offering half-priced cheeseburgers for the entire family. Sonic says this is a fun way to invite guests to come in and celebrate its classic burger. The promotion is from 5 p.m. to close, and it's happening at all sonic locations.

McAlister’s Deli is offering 99 cent kids meals for children 12 and under. This promotion is every day, all day. All North Texas locations are participating.

Every weekend, kids eat free at Steak and Shake for every $9 spent. The offer is valid for kids 12 and under at all Steak and Shake locations. The kids menu includes chocolate chip pancakes, mac and cheese, a steak burger and several different milkshakes.

On Sundays, Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering one free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal. The promotion is good for kids 12 and under. It's happening at all Dickey's locations. No coupon is necessary.