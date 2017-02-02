Most cities frown upon graffiti, but the city of Keller wants to meet the artist who is leaving a painted trail of wildlife in a Bear Creek Greenbelt tunnel. (Published 2 hours ago)

Animals line the Bear Creek Greenbelt tunnel in Keller. Not real ones, but painted ones.

"The mother turkey and the baby turkey and the swallow just popped up over the past couple of days," said Lisa Eischer. "It's kind of fun to see what's going on in there."

The graffiti wildlife includes a deer, birds, armadillo and a turtle. Officially, the city of Keller doesn't endorse it. Graffiti is illegal, but no one is painting over this particular artist's work. The city wants the artist to come forward, not to ticket him/her, but to give the artist more work.

"It's good work," one man said, as he walked his dogs through the tunnel. "Nothing offensive or derogatory."

The animals are painted as if they are walking or flying through the tunnel to the Bear Creek Greenbelt.

"This person is talented, whoever he or she might be," Eischer said. "I'd like to see who it is!"