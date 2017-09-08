Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush are splitting reps in practice, but a club source said Moore will be the backup quarterback Sunday night against the New York Giants.

Rush, an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, had the better preseason, completing 38 of 51 passes for 398 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also showed poise, leading the Cowboys to a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Oakland Raiders in their last preseason game.

Moore, who started two games in 2015, completed 32 of 59 passes for 392 yards with one touchdown and one interception. More important, the offense didn’t respond to him the way it did under Rush.

That said, the source said the Cowboys want to give Rush some time to adapt to the NFL before naming him the backup and putting him in a position where he might have to play in a meaningful game.

The source said he expects Rush to earn the backup job soon.

“I like having them compete,” play-caller Scott Linehan said.

The Cowboys actually released Moore last week, when they had to trim the roster from 90 to 53, because he couldn’t be claimed on waivers, and they knew they could re-sign him. If the Cowboys had put Rush on waivers, they assumed another team would’ve claimed him.

Moore has completed 61 of 104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in his career. Against Washington, in the final game of 2015, Moore completed 33 of 48 passes for 435 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.