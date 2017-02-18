There appear to be two front runners in a special election for a Frisco city council seat that's garnered nine candidates.

At 7:24 p.m. Saturday evening, the city sent out the results of early voting in the City Council Place 1 race.:

John Keating has 1,477 votes and 49.50% of the vote.

Brandon Burden captured 547 votes and 18.33% of the vote.

K.D. Warrach garnered 269 votes and 9.01% of the vote.

Stanley Wang has 234 votes and 7.84% of the vote.

Henry A. (Hal) Thomas has 123 votes and 4.12% of the vote.

Stacy Plummer earned 106 votes and 3.55% of the vote.

Dan Stricklin has 93 votes and 3.12% of the vote.

Damon Vinci captured 77 votes and 2.58% of the vote.

John Redmon garnered 58 votes and 1.94% of the vote.

The council seat opened when Councilman Bob Allen decided to run for Frisco mayor in May. Tonight's winner must receive more than 50 percent of the vote, but with so many candidates, there is likely to be a run-off. The winner will only hold the seat until May 2018, when Allen's term was scheduled to expire.