Kaufman County City Under Boil Water Notice

A Kaufman County city is under a Boil Water Notice after four water line breaks reduced the water system pressure.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has required the City of Kemp to notify all residents to boil their water before consumption, including drinking, brushing teeth and washing hands or face.

To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and microbes, water should be brought to a vigorous boil for two minutes.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

City officials said they would notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Anyone with questions about this matter can contact Kemp City Hall at 903-498-3209.

Online: City of Kemp