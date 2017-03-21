Jurickson Profar got a little too caught up in the moment after a hit in Monday night's World Baseball Classic semifinal against Puerto Rico, and it cost him.

With runners on first and second in the first inning, the Texas Rangers infielder — playing for The Netherlands in the WBC — singled to right field and rounded first. Puerto Rico catcher Yadier Molina noticed Profar celebrating too far off first base and threw to T.J. Rivera, who tagged Profar out.

The hit would have put two runners on base with one out. The next batter for The Netherlands, Wladimir Balentien, homered.

The Netherlands went on to lose to Puerto Rico 4-3 in 11 innings. With the win, Puerto Rico advanced to the tournament finals where they'll play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between the United States and Japan Wednesday.

Profar hit .522 in the tournament, adding a home run, five doubles and four RBI.