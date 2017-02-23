Josh Hamilton was back at Spring Training Thursday morning after doctors examined his left knee and told him it "looked good."

The 2010 American League MVP said he felt pain in his surgically reconstructed knee Tuesday after participating in running drills. He flew from Surprise, Arizona, to Houston Tuesday night to be evaluated by Dr. Walt Lowe.

Hamilton said Lowe told him an MRI showed his knee was structurally sound and the pain he was experiencing could be a from a tiny flap that may have caught on something.

Hamilton received a platelet-rich plasma injection and flew back to Surprise Wednesday afternoon.

“I call it getting the kinks out," he said. "After kind of battling with the knee for so long the last couple of years, this is a little tiny blip in the big scheme of things."

Hamilton said he'll spend the next few days riding a stationary bike and training in the facility's pool. He hopes to be back on the field batting and catching by the end of the weekend.

"My confidence hasn’t wavered any," he said. "I’m still focused on being here and being a part of this team this year and understanding that I’m not in any hurry right now because it’s really early in camp. So I’m totally at peace with what’s going on right now.”