Members of the 90s-era Dallas Cowboys championship teams celebrated Saturday the beginning of their dynasty 25 years ago.

On Feb. 25, 1989, Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Stadium.

He purchased the team for $140 million. Today, the Cowboys are worth more than $4 billion.

"I got a lot of notes today that said this is the day, 28 years ago, I bought the Dallas Cowboys," said Jones. "I could have never dreamed we'd be sitting here having a reunion with players who won three Super Bowls."

Super Bowl champions Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin were among former players who attended the 25th anniversary honoring the 90's era Dallas Cowboys.

The event raised money for United Way.

"I actually wondered if I would get bored. I wondered if I would spend all of my time with the Cowboys that I would miss being over in the competitive world of other things," said Jones. "Needless to say, there has not been one bored day since I've been involved in the NFL."