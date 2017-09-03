Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt continues to raise money to help people along the Gulf Coast recover from damage and flooding left behind after Hurricane Harvey.
As of Sunday afternoon, Watt's campaign had passed the $18 million mark.
Watt joined hundreds of volunteers on Sunday unloading nine semitrucks which were filled with food, water, clothing and other necessities. In a video posted to social media, Watt said that all the items were donated and they will be distributed to Harvey victims.
Several big name celebrities have already stepped in and donated to Watt's campaign, including Drake, Ellen, The Tennessee Titans and Walmart.
Watt started the fundraising a week ago, asking for $200,000 in donations. Each time the goal was met, Watt increases the new goal amount.
He has issued a new challenge set at $20 million.
You can make a donation by clicking HERE.
Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift