Houston Texans Defensive End J.J. Watt continues to raise money to help people along the Gulf Coast recover from damage and flooding left behind after Hurricane Harvey. (Published 11 minutes ago)

JJ Watt Breaks $18M in Fundraising Campaign for Texas

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt continues to raise money to help people along the Gulf Coast recover from damage and flooding left behind after Hurricane Harvey.

As of Sunday afternoon, Watt's campaign had passed the $18 million mark.

Watt joined hundreds of volunteers on Sunday unloading nine semitrucks which were filled with food, water, clothing and other necessities. In a video posted to social media, Watt said that all the items were donated and they will be distributed to Harvey victims.



Several big name celebrities have already stepped in and donated to Watt's campaign, including Drake, Ellen, The Tennessee Titans and Walmart.

Watt started the fundraising a week ago, asking for $200,000 in donations. Each time the goal was met, Watt increases the new goal amount.

He has issued a new challenge set at $20 million.

