JCPenney announced Thursday that it will hire about 450 associates throughout the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex.

Associate positions include customer service and support positions, cashiers, SEPHORA employees, and beauty consultants, among others.

The hiring announcement comes in response to the back-to-school uptick in business expected in July and August.

The company is also looking for salon stylists, and will allow them to bring their clients to JCPenney, and set their own hours and pricing. The stylists would receive commission for their work. JCPenney is also offering them paid training, health benefits, paid time-off and 401k eligibility.

The company allows interested applicants to use their "applicant kiosks," in-store or apply online at JCPcareers.com. Applicants can also acquire more information at 972-431-3400.

