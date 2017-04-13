JC Penney Postponing Store Closures, Liquidation Sales | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
JC Penney Postponing Store Closures, Liquidation Sales

The liquidation will now begin May 22 instead of April 17

    J.C. Penney Company will close 130 to 140 stores and two distribution centers during the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017)

    J.C. Penney announced it has postponed the liquidation sales and closure dates for the 138 stores it plans to shutter this year after seeing an increase in sales, the company told CNBC exclusively.

    "Ever since the company announced its store closure list, those stores have seen better-than-expected sales and traffic," J.C. Penney spokeswoman Daphne Avila told CNBC.

    The liquidation will now begin May 22 instead of April 17 as originally scheduled. The new closure date of July 31 is about six weeks later than J.C. Penney originally planned.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
