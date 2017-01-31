An Iraqi man is free Tuesday morning after being detained overnight inside U.S. Customs and Immigration at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. (Published 42 minutes ago)

An Iraqi man is free Tuesday morning after being detained overnight inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Labeeb Issa, who attorneys say has spent the past six years working as a driver for the U.S. Army, was released from customs at about 6:45 a.m. He had been detained since about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Issa came to the U.S. on a special immigration visa.

He was released after lawyers representing detainees at D/FW Airport filed an emergency petition in a federal court in Dallas.

According to the petition, Issa was "held against his will" and "in extreme pain." Issa uses a wheelchair after being badly injured in an attack last year.

He told NBC 5 that Customs and Border Protection agents were "very nice" to him while he was held, and that's he's just "happy and grateful" to be in the U.S.

"If I'm in Iraq now, maybe I'm dead," said Issa. "God gave me a new life. I feel so happy. Thanks so much."

Dozens of lawyers have volunteered to help people detained since President Trump's travel ban went into effect Friday.