Mysterious Deadly Car Fire Puzzles Many in Uptown

Investigators continue the investigation into a mysterious death in Uptown Dallas.

A car was found engulfed in flames at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the top floor of a parking garage on McKinney Avenue.

A man’s body was found inside.

Witnesses say they heard an explosion then ran to find a white Kia in flames.

Julianne Noble, manager at a nearby Brooks Brothers, says she was one of the first people to see the car on fire.

She later learned a body was burning inside.

“I was very upset,” Noble said. “This area is a very calm area. It’s a great shopping area. It’s very up and coming.”

“I’m a little shocked. It’s such a safe area and a great place to shop and live,” said Brooks Brothers employee John Pratt.

Friday afternoon, cleaning trucks were spraying the spot where it happened.

Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are investigating. They described the case as an "unexplained death" but say they haven't ruled out homicide.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Officials say dental records will be used to identify the victim.