Investigation Continues After Mother, Infant Found Killed

Investigators are still trying to figure out who killed a Fort Worth mother and her 3-month-old son. They were found dead in an otherwise quiet neighborhood – Cactus Flower Drive in North Fort Worth. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

It's been nearly a week since they were found dead, but still there are no arrests.

Shanna Vandewege, 36, and her 3-month-old son, Diederik, were found dead inside their home on Cactus Flower Drive in Fort Worth last Thursday. The medical examiner's office said the mother and child died from neck wounds.

Shanna's husband, Craig Vandewege, called police after he came home and found their bodies.

The family had recently moved to North Texas from Colorado earlier this year.

Wednesday, there was a small memorial – flowers and stuffed animals – outside the home.

People who live nearby say they're on edge after such an unthinkable tragedy happened steps away from their front doors.

Because of what happened, neighbor Bradly Daluz says his family members from out-of-state are now staying with him to keep an eye on his kids while he's away at work.

"We have two kids. I don't really want to let them outside, you know, right now, because I don't know who could be around the neighborhood getting into houses and hurting people," Daluz said.

Others in the neighborhood shared similar concerns Wednesday. They said the only thing that could put their minds at ease is knowing who did this and why.

Despite making no arrests, police tell NBC 5 there is no threat to the community.

"At this time we have ruled no one out as a potential suspect," Officer J. Pollozani, with Fort Worth police, told NBC 5 on Saturday.

"Also we are not specifically looking at any one person as a suspect at this time," Pollozani said.

Shanna Vandewege was a registered nurse working at a local hospital. She was on maternity leave when she died.

Craig Vandewege has hired an attorney, and police say while they haven't had an opportunity to interview him since Monday they are hopeful they can set up another interview soon.