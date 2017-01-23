One person has died after a crash Monday afternoon along northbound Interstate 45 near Interstate 20 in Dallas, police said.

The crash, which involved a tractor trailer, was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and officials closed all of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-45 for several hours.

Police have confirmed one person was killed in the crash. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

At this time it is not known what led to the crash.

All lanes of I-45 were back open by about 8:30 p.m.