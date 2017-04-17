Police in Burleson say one-year-old Kingston Jackson died on Friday after being left alone inside a car.

We usually hear these sad stories in the summer, but the temperature on Friday reached a high of only 82 degrees at 3:43 p.m.

It may not have seemed like an overly hot afternoon, but, on average, the temperature inside a vehicle can climb 20 degrees in an hour.

In 20 minutes, the internal temperature of a car can be as much as 30 degrees higher than the outside temperature. After an hour the temperature inside a vehicle can be as much as 43 degrees higher than the outside temperature.

If the air temperature is 82, the temperature inside a vehicle could be as high as 120-130 degrees. Cracking a window does little to prevent the internal temperature of a car from rising.

Do anything you can to remind yourself when children or pets are inside your car. I've heard tips such as leaving your cell phone or left shoe next to the car seat.

Let's not have this be a story we hear about again as we approach the summer months.

