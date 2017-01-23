Ashley Wilson was shot and killed outside The Patio Bar after a suspect started shooting from his vehicle, said Dallas Police. It happened on January 23, 2016. One year later, police are still looking for answers.

The Dallas Police Department is still searching for answers one year after a woman was killed outside a bar in North Oak Cliff.

Police responded to the Patio Bar at 534 Sunset Avenue for a reported shooting on Jan. 23, 2016.

Detectives determined there was a physical altercation between two people inside the bar, including the person responsible for the shooting.

As he was leaving, the man fired several shots from his vehicle toward the bar and struck a woman who was standing on the sidewalk outside.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Ashley Wilson.

She was not involved in the disturbance between the shooter and the other party, police said.

Now one year after the shooting, still no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Dallas Police.