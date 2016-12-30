Inmate Injured in Fight at Dallas County Jail

An inmate being held at the Dallas County Jail was hospitalized Thursday after suffering an injury during a fight.
The inmate was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in an unknown condition. It is not known if the other inmate was injured or when the injured inmate will be returned to jail.
Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said they will not reveal the names of the inmates involved.
The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.
