Inmate Injured in Fight at Dallas County Jail | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Inmate Injured in Fight at Dallas County Jail

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Dallas County Jail (File Photo).

    An inmate being held at the Dallas County Jail was hospitalized Thursday after suffering an injury during a fight.

    The inmate was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in an unknown condition. It is not known if the other inmate was injured or when the injured inmate will be returned to jail.

    Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said they will not reveal the names of the inmates involved.

    The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices