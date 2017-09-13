Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Harvey, a Houston-area hawk who became a viral sensation during Hurricane Harvey a few weeks ago, is in North Texas, getting ready for release.

An injured hawk that got into a Houston man's taxicab before Hurricane Harvey made landfall will be released in the Dallas area.

Plano officials said the female Cooper's Hawk will be released in a park Wednesday.

Cabdriver William Bruso, who dubbed her "Harvey the Hurricane Hawk" in online videos, took her home after she got into his taxicab Aug. 25.

As Harvey's rains fell the next day, Liz Compton of the TWRC Wildlife Center picked her up.

Compton said the hawk couldn't fly because of head trauma, probably from flying into something. After a week-and-a-half of treatment, the hawk needed a rehabilitation center with large enclosures.

The nearby place Compton would normally have turned to had flood damage, so the hawk went to a Dallas-area center for exercise before release.

Since that time, the hawk has recovered and is ready to return to the wild.

