Corporal Elise Bowden was honored at Saturday night's Texas Rangers game, Saturday April 8, 2017.

Corporal Elise Bowden was run over by a man trying to get away from officers back in February.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Corporal Bowden used a wheelchair to make her way to the pitching mound.

It was all part of "Law Enforcement Appreciation night" at the game.

There was a special presentation before the game and a motorcycle motorcade that circled the field.