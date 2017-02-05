Injured Arlington Officer Released From Hospital

Arlington Officer Injured in the Line of Duty Released From Hospital

An Arlington police officer run over twice by a man trying to avoid arrest was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Corporal Elise Bowden called for backup after she pulled over 23-year-old Tavis Crane last week. Crane had multiple outstanding warrants, including a felony evading arrest probation violation in Dallas County.

Crane allegedly ran over Bowden while trying to flee. He was then fatally shot by another officer who responded to the scene.

Bowden, who is a mother of eight and a grandmother, said she was overwhelmed by people's support.

"I can't thank everyone enough," said Bowden as she left the hospital.

Bowden added that her injuries were minor and that she expected to make a full recovery.