Inauguration is Two-Fold for Fort Worth Couple

A North Texas Couple attended former Governor Rick Perry's confirmation hearing while in town for President Donald Trump's inauguration. (Published 3 hours ago)

It's the third inauguration for the Anne and Hank Paup of Fort Worth.

But for Hank Paup, this time, he had two reasons to be in Washington, D.C.

"It was kind of a last minute, spur of the moment thing," said Hank. "One of the reasons we wanted to be here is to support Rick Perry. Rick and I were in college together. We went to his confirmation hearing yesterday, which was very exciting for all of us."

Former Governor Rick Perry has been nominated for Secretary of Defense.

Besides attending the hearing, the Paups also attended the Texas inaugural ball, "Black Tie and Boots." They watched the inaugural parade from the Newseum.