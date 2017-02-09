IKEA Submits Proposal for Fort Worth Store

IKEA officials submit a proposal for a 289,000-square-foot store to be built about 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth and open in summer of 2019.

IKEA officials said they submitted a proposal to the City of Fort Worth to open a third North Texas store.

If approved, the Swedish company would begin construction on the store in spring of 2018 and open in the summer of 2019.

Video North TX Woman Found Guilty in Illegal Voting Trial

"We are thrilled with our success in North Texas since opening our first store 11 years ago, so we are excited to propose a Fort Worth store to grow our Dallas-area reach," IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson said.

The 289,000-square-foot proposed store would be built on 27 acres near the intersection of Interstate 35W and North Tarrant Parkway, about 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth.

The store would also feature a supervised children's play area, and a 325-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties like meatballs with lingonberries.

Officials said more than 500 jobs would be created during the construction phase and at least 250 more when the store opens.

IKEA currently has a store in Frisco and is set to open another in Grand Prairie this fall. The company also opened stores in Houston and Round Rock and is planning to open another in Live Oak in the summer of 2019.

Online: IKEA-USA.com