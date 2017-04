Crews work to clean up after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday on the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 30 to State Highway 360 in Arlington.

Drivers can expect delays through the rush hour Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 at State Highway 360, police say.

An 18-wheeler tipped on the circular exit ramp from westbound I-30 to SH-360 and Watson Road/Six Flags Drive.

The truck remains on its side, and the cleanup is expected to continue for a few hours, according to police.

There is no word on any injuries in the crash.