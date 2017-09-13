If you're shopping for airfare for an upcoming trip, you might want to wait a little bit before you book. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Hurricanes Could Cause Airfare Prices to Drop

If you're shopping for airfare for an upcoming trip, you might want to wait a little bit before you book.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused prices to spike for the short-term, but experts say that could change based on the recovery process.

The hurricanes significantly impacted operations for DFW-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and they are still calculating their losses.

Almost all of Southwest's flights to the Caribbean were canceled, while Houston's Hobby Airport was closed.

Now, American Airlines is canceling flights to the Caribbean and also others out of Florida.

Rick Seaney, CEO of Farecompare, said travelers must do research before booking a flight, especially to Florida or the Caribbean.

If the rebuilding process doesn't happen quickly, you can expect airfare to drop.

"If demands goes down, tickets prices will have to go down, or airlines have to move those flights to other locations," Seaney said.