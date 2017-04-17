Still no arrests in the case of Missy Bevers, a mother and fitness instructor killed inside Creekside Church in Midlothian on April 18, 2016.

The quest for answers in the murder of mother and fitness instructor Missy Bevers continues as the one-year anniversary of the death draws near.

"In this case, justice for Missy has been delayed too long," said Midlothian Police Assistant Chief Kevin Johnson.

Midlothian Police Release More Surveillance Video

Midlothian police release more of a surveillance video recorded early Monday with hopes of helping identify a person of interest in the slaying of Missy Bevers. (Published Friday, April 22, 2016)

Bevers was killed when she arrived at the church to teach an early-morning fitness class at Creekside Church in Midlothian on April 18, 2016.

Surveillance video from inside the church showed a person wearing makeshift tactical gear before Bevers was killed.

Some believe the suspect had a feminine sway, walked with a possible injury to the right leg or foot. To this day, that person's identity remains a mystery, a fact that bothers Johnson.

"It's frustrating to say that, especially a year later. But even among our investigators, there's a split opinion," said Johnson. "Many think it's a man, many think it's a woman, some think she was targeted, some think it was random."

Midlothian Police Release New Video in Church Murder

Midlothian police released surveillance video Friday afternoon showing a person of interest in the Missy Bevers case walking through a church on Monday morning, shortly before the married mother of three was killed. (Published Friday, April 22, 2016)

Police has not offered any theories into why Bevers was killed, and so far no tips in the case have paid off.

Bevers' family and friends were questioned in the case, they are not considered suspects.

Police say they still get tips, but hope someone who knows something will come forward.

"What we see, often times in cases like this, is we get that vital, that critical tip. that person who, not just has a hunch, that person who knows credible, factual information and for whatever reason hasn't come forward yet," said Johnson. "It's very difficult, for all of us here, to believe that this killer has kept that a secret."

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including local police, the FBI and the Texas Rangers are investigating. Police just hope the critical information comes to light soon.

"It's just difficult from a human perspective, to believe that a wife, a girlfriend, brother, sister, husband, nobody was spoken to, nobody had a serious question about where that person was that day," said Johnson. "And so yes, absolutely, that would be great, if that person came forward."

Video Dallas Police Shoot Man after Bait Car Chase in Fair Park

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call a specific tip line at 972-775-7624. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297.

NBC's Today Show will highlight the cold case that captivated the country Tuesday.