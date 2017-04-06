One of Dallas' oldest charter schools will shut its doors come May unless the Texas Legislature steps in.

Focus Learning Academy has not met state academic performance standards for each of the last three years, and last December administrators surrendered the school's charter to the Texas Education Agency.

On Thursday, students chanted "Waive Strike 2," a reference to the school's placement on the TEA's improvement required for the 2014-2015 academic year.

Administrators argue that the school was showing signs of improvement until it opened its doors to about 300 students from the now-defunct Prime Prep Academy.

Superintendent Leroy McClure said the school was being punished for doing a good deed. He surrendered the school's charter to keep the it from being closed immediately.

McClure wants the legislature to step in and keep the 18-year-old school open, though he's uncertain how successful those efforts will be.