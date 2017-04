Hundreds of people filled Lee Park in Dallas today for Easter in Lee Park.

The Lee Park Pooch Parade once again stole the show, as dogs of all shapes and sizes made their way down Turtle Creek Boulevard.

There was also live music, an Easter egg hunt for the kids and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Easter in Lee Park is hosted by the Lee Park and Arlington Conservancy and the city of Dallas.